Former Today show co-host Matt Lauer used to be a household name. He worked for nearly 40 years as a TV reporter and 25 years for NBC but was fired in 2017 after allegations of workplace sexual misconduct came out during the #MeToo movement. He accepted his fate as his career ended and has all but vanished in recent years. So where is Matt Lauer now?

Matt Lauer Has 3 Children with Ex-Wife Annette Roque

Prior to his fall from grace, Matt Lauer was married to Dutch model Annette Roque for nearly 20 years. She was his second spouse, and he was her first. Together, they share three children: sons Jack and Thijs and daughter Romy.

Lauer and Roque met in 1997 while on a blind date. They married the following year in Bridgehampton, New York. Their eldest child, Jack, was born on June 26, 2001. Romy was born on October 2, 2003, and Thijs was born on November 28, 2006.

According to court documents allegedly obtained by the National Enquirer, Roque filed for divorce from Lauer while she was pregnant with Thijs. Business Insider reports that the court documents were then allegedly withdrawn a few weeks later and the couple reconciled, but with a caveat that they were not independently verified.

After Lauer was fired from NBC, Roque filed for divorce. They finalized their divorce two years later in September of 2019. According to Page Six, Lauer and Roque were believed to agree to shared custody of their children. The outlet also cited Lauer’s friends who described him as a “devoted dad.” Another source told ET that Lauer wanted to “move forward and focus on the kids.” The source added that Lauer felt guilty and “[wanted] to make sure Annette [was] taken care of,” and had agreed to pay her $20 million in their divorce settlement.

Lauer Prioritizes His Kids: Jack, Romy, and Thijs

Despite his many losses, Matt Lauer has reportedly maintained a close relationship with his children. In November 2022, an insider told People that he has “a good relationship with his children and sees them often.”

“They are a priority in his life,” the source added. “Until his kids are all completely grown and out of the house, he will be wherever he needs to be to spend time with them.” Thijs is currently 16, Romy is 19, and Jack is 21, making Lauer a semi-empty nester.

Lauer had previously opened up about fatherhood on a Today Show Facebook chat in 2015. Asked what his favorite part of being a dad was, he said “the hugs at bedtime.” Lauer added that he loved to share meals with his children and going skiing with them.

He’s Been in a Relationship With Shamin Abas Since 2019

Lauer was lucky enough to find love again after his divorce. He’s been dating Welsh public relations executive Shamin Abas since 2019. The two had been friends since 2005.

“Obviously, one thing led to another, and they’re a full-fledged item now,” an insider told In Touch (via Radar Online). “She knows who he is,” they added, referring to the #MeToo scandal. “She’s thrilled she’s with him. She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.”

Lauer and Abas were seen boarding a flight in New Jersey in December 2019 and many people thought she was his ex-wife, Annette Roque. They flew to New Zealand for the holidays and were spotted riding bikes together. The pair stayed at Lauer’s lakefront property, a $9 million farm called Hunter Valley Station.

Abas and Lauer have been going strong ever since. In January 2023, an insider told People that they’re serious about each other.

“Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other,” said the source. “They had a good solid foundation as friends and in business when they started dating, and the romance has grown over the years… They are happy and both busy in their own lives, as well as together.”

Lauer Tries to Avoid the Paparazzi

“They try and stay out of the spotlight but are happy together and not interested in a high-profile life,” the source added. “They are off the radar and low-key… they are enjoying their lives.”

They’d just been spotted on a date night in New York City — are rare sighting as Lauer tries to stay out of the public eye these days. Another source told People last November that Lauer has become more withdrawn in recent years, especially following the release of his former co-host Katie Couric’s memoir.

“His level of trust has just diminished with a lot of people he considered friends and much of that was because of Katie’s book, and because talking to people from his past is painful,” said the source. They added that Lauer isn’t working and has “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.”

But luckily, Matt Lauer still has his son Thijs in high school and his girlfriend Shamin Abas. So, while he may be stepping away from some friendships, he still has important and loving relationships to focus on.