Tourist Sandrina Duniau encountered a large kangaroo blocking her way into the facilities at John Forrest National Park in Perth, Australia.

But it was the way in which the marsupial was blocking the toilets that had Duniau both backing away and laughing hysterically.

The animal is essentially draped on the ground, with one elbow propping its torso up, in a “come hither” stance.

“It was so funny — I couldn’t stop laughing when I saw it was posed like that,” the Frenchwoman said. “I wouldn’t have been surprised if it had said, ‘Hey girl, what’s up?’”

And now, the pictures she took of the “sexy kangaroo” have gone viral.

"draw me like one of your French girls" Photo by Sandrina Duniau.

Thank you @primavera_bella pic.twitter.com/q8uT3k5sKP — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) January 10, 2018

Duniau is still stunned at her luck.

“It was right in the middle of the toilets blocking the entrance to the doorway and there was no way I was brave enough to go and bother it,” she said. I couldn’t believe it and thought ‘wow — only in Australia would something like this ever happen.'”

Is it wrong to find this kangaroo kind of attractive? Is something awakening in you as well? Those legs. But also those biceps. And that attitude. It doesn’t care whether you love it or not. It doesn’t care about what you think at all. This kangaroo is dark and quiet and mysterious. It has raw sexual magnetism. The only way you could possibly explain this feeling to your (now much needed) psychiatrist is to just show them the picture of this hot kangaroo, but then you risk them falling in love with the kangaroo too, and possibly stealing it from you. Really this photo shouldn’t even be published. The kangaroo is too sexy. It’ll make us meager humans all look at each other and be too disappointed to breed. It’ll be the end of us.

This story has been updated from its original version, which was published January 11, 2018.