In this video, two moose are seen trekking across the snowy white Alaskan wilderness.

Against the natural beauty of the area, covered in white, downy snow, the animals are seen slowly moving through the forest. The footage captures them from a great distance, but their distinct forms are perfectly seen against the great white expanse.





RELATED: There’s a powerful stench plaguing a New York town, and it will definitely gross you out

While we’re sure something like this is a pretty common sight in Alaska, for all of us who don’t have moose traversing through our regions, it is quite a sight to behold.