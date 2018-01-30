Menu
kanga Read this Next

This kangaroo knocking out a cyclist is the most Australia thing ever
Advertisement

In this video, two moose are seen trekking across the snowy white Alaskan wilderness.

Against the natural beauty of the area, covered in white, downy snow, the animals are seen slowly moving through the forest. The footage captures them from a great distance, but their distinct forms are perfectly seen against the great white expanse.


RELATED: There’s a powerful stench plaguing a New York town, and it will definitely gross you out

While we’re sure something like this is a pretty common sight in Alaska, for all of us who don’t have moose traversing through our regions, it is quite a sight to behold.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

One Polish cow caused confusion when it decided to hang out with a herd of bison

One Polish cow caused confusion when it decided to hang out with a herd of bison

A Doberman managed to navigate the U.K.’s train system and made quite the journey in the process

A Doberman managed to navigate the U.K.’s train system and made quite the journey in the process

Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement