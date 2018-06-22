Every kid who’s lived near a beach has admired Jeff Spicoli from the film “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” He was the ultimate “surfer-dude” stereotype. Spicoli, as portrayed by Sean Penn, almost never went to class, and when he did manage to make it into a classroom, he was too stoned to function.

RELATED: An ’80s Jazzercise video full of legwarmers and leotards has us losing it at the relics of a better time

This scene is a classic, in which the high school surfer and his buddies pile into a fast food joint (The All-American Burger) and immediately lose their shirts. When asked why he and his buddies are half-naked, Spicoli laughs in a Southern California accent so thick you can taste it, “Something happened to ’em man.” It was one of the clips that made the man, the myth and the legend of Jeff Spicoli so great.

via GIPHY

Of course, not all surfers fit into the Spicoli-stereotype, but he was such a larger-than-life character that surfing hasn’t been able to get away from old Jeff. In the beginning of June, Surfer Magazine ran an op-ed asking “What if Hollywood is Right?” And the great Spicoli had a pretty enviable mindset, at one point in the film declaring, “All I need are some tasty waves, a cool buzz, and I’m fine.”