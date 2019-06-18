A retired priest has traded in his crucifix for, well, I hope not another crucifix that he just does different stuff with. Either way, once a man of the cloth, 85-year-old former priest Norm Self is now a man of the flesh. He does porn. Most retired men spend their time playing 18 holes. So does Norm. (Sorry.)

Norm’s new career has done wonders for him too. According to the North Carolina retiree, he feels more vibrant than ever because his “erotic energy has taken over.” Doing porn has him living his best life in large part because he finally feels free. Norm joined the clergy at 18-years-old and basically lived one type of life for his entire existence. After 27 years of marriage, Norm realized he was a gay man and eventually that road wound and twisted until he ended up in front of a camera, apparently.

In the last two years Self has been in four videos. He doesn’t even get paid for them. He considers his payment, you know, all the other stuff. Described by the YouTube channel wickydkewl as “a sacred intimate, advanced Tantrica, and minister of erotic education” (not sure that’s something that you can get ordained in but okay) Self hopes his participation in the videos will help other people, young and old, to be free enough to be their true selves.

It would be an understatement to say that coming out of the closet and doing porn late in life isn’t for everyone, but even though Norm’s story is an, uh, extreme example of this, it’s always heartening to a person find happiness in whatever way life decides to present that to them. So, Norm, cheers to you. Here’s hoping you hit your Marks with gusto. And your Jeffs, Billys, Blakes, Joeys, and Steves too.