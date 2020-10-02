October is breast cancer awareness month, so if you’re naturally a lover of pink, you’re probably all set to support breast cancer awareness. While many organizations sell breast cancer awareness month T-shirts, some are beginning to sell breast cancer awareness masks.
I love this idea so much! I think this could speak volumes to many people who aren’t fans of masks. Someone just a few feet away from them could be battling cancer or know someone who is. Keeping the vulnerable safe is something we’re all capable of doing. All it takes is a mask.
Breast Cancer Awareness Masks
This fabric face mask is breathable, simple, and cute. For only $9.99, you can sport a breast cancer awareness face mask for the whole month of October. A customer review says, “Wife loves it, fits perfect and came really fast.”
2. Breast Cancer Awareness Cloth Face Mask Pink Ribbon Hope Washable Face Mask
Here’s another simple option with ear loops. While some of us are going to “pink-out” with pink masks, some prefer black face masks with little pink ribbons instead. Totally understandable!
Grab this reusable face mask for only $12.
3. Healthify 3-Layer Protective Mask, 3-D Perfect Fit, Soft Skin Layer, Face Mask (50-Pack, Pink)
These disposable face masks have been popular during the coronavirus pandemic. They’re one size fits, unisex, and have ear straps. Instead of buying your typical blue masks, go with pink.
4. Faith Love Hope Breast Cancer Awareness Men’s Women’s Print Fashion Washable Reusable Nose -Cover For Cleaning
This reusable face mask is a great pick for a breast cancer survivor. It says, “faith, hope, and love.”
5. AIMAIZUI Breast Cancer Flag Design Mouth with Earmuffs Anti Dust Anti Haze Windproof
Here’s a mask that combines the American flag and the breast cancer awareness logo. It’s neat, and is only $15.
Whether you’re a breast cancer warrior or just want to show your support for them, a breast cancer awareness mask is a kind gesture doing the COVID-19 pandemic.