Remember the Christmas light contest in How the Grinch Stole Christmas? Iconic. Martha Whovier went all out with her Christmas lights and I’ve been inspired since. Even though Betty Lou Who was the true winner, I have to say, it was Martha that gave me decorating ideas. Her Christmas decorations were very elaborate. Although she did have a competitive attitude, she had the right to flaunt. Her yard decorations were amazing. I’ve been looking for stunning holiday decorations since, and it looks like Home Depot Christmas Decorations are exactly what I need.

I love seeing inflatable reindeer and snowmen in the neighborhood. It’s such a breath of fresh air to see yards transition from dried grass to greenery and possibly even snow. Add LED light decor and sweet outdoor Christmas decorations and you have yourself a cheerful environment to come home to throughout the holiday season. To give your home a warm Christmas feeling, check out Home Depot’s indoor and outdoor Christmas collections.

Here’s to the boy that just wanted a Red Ryder range-model BB gun. I’m looking forward to A Christmas Story marathon on TBS.

The Home Accents Holiday collection is everything a Christmas lover could dream of. I wish I had the funds for the entire collection, but if I had to choose just one it would definitely be a deer.

Snowmen are the cutest! Does anyone else think of Jack Frost when they see a snowman? Michael Keaton is a Halloween and Christmas legend. Beetlejuice and Jack Frost? Wow.