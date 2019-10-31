Remember the Christmas light contest in How the Grinch Stole Christmas? Iconic. Martha Whovier went all out with her Christmas lights and I’ve been inspired since. Even though Betty Lou Who was the true winner, I have to say, it was Martha that gave me decorating ideas. Her Christmas decorations were very elaborate. Although she did have a competitive attitude, she had the right to flaunt. Her yard decorations were amazing. I’ve been looking for stunning holiday decorations since, and it looks like Home Depot Christmas Decorations are exactly what I need.
I love seeing inflatable reindeer and snowmen in the neighborhood. It’s such a breath of fresh air to see yards transition from dried grass to greenery and possibly even snow. Add LED light decor and sweet outdoor Christmas decorations and you have yourself a cheerful environment to come home to throughout the holiday season. To give your home a warm Christmas feeling, check out Home Depot’s indoor and outdoor Christmas collections.
1. 6 ft. Pre-lit Inflatable Ralphie with Pink Fuzzy Bunny Suit Airblown-WB
Here’s to the boy that just wanted a Red Ryder range-model BB gun. I’m looking forward to A Christmas Story marathon on TBS.
2. Polar Wishes 103 in. Giant White Christmas Deer Yard Decoration with LED Lights
The Home Accents Holiday collection is everything a Christmas lover could dream of. I wish I had the funds for the entire collection, but if I had to choose just one it would definitely be a deer.
3. Polar Wishes 72 in. Life Size Christmas Snowman Yard Decoration with LED Lights
Snowmen are the cutest! Does anyone else think of Jack Frost when they see a snowman? Michael Keaton is a Halloween and Christmas legend. Beetlejuice and Jack Frost? Wow.
4. 18 in. Clear Spiral Tree Pathway Lights (Set of 4)
Unicorns have officially made their way to Christmas home decor. We’ve seen sunflower and unicorn Christmas trees, but it looks like they make beautiful outdoor decor as well.
6. Toasty Tinsel 37 in. Christmas Warm White LED Traditional Santa
Is it even Christmas without Santa decor?
7. 7.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Flocked Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 500 Warm White Lights
If you haven’t bought a Christmas tree yet, Home Depot is the place to go. This tree is already decorated with warm white lights and pine cones. I’m loving this snowy look.
8. 48 in. Pre-Lit LED Artificial Christmas Wreath with red ornaments and a velvet bow
Wreaths are wonderful. Especially from Home Depot. This one has red Christmas ornaments, LED lights, and a beautiful velvet bow.
9. 24 in. Unlit Glitter Champagne Gold Pomegranate Apple Pine Cone and Berry Christmas Wreath
Okay, this is my favorite wreath from Home Depot. I’m adding this one to my cart as we speak. As much as I love to associate red and green with Christmas, I don’t appreciate gold enough. The gold apple pine cones are so shiny. I’m also a fan of the glitter!
10. 11 in. to 9 in, 7 in. to 8 in. White Christmas Shooting Star Light String Icicle Bulbs
I live in Texas, so I doubt I’ll get any snow this Christmas. I sure can fake it though. Icicle lights are perfect for giving your house that winter wonderland look.
Once your home is decked out with the best holiday decor, you’ll be in the mood for your favorite holiday Disney movies, candy canes, and light shows. The fun doesn’t stop here. You can also buy holiday decor for your bedroom and living room on homedepot.com.