‘I Love Lucy‘ is one of the best sitcoms of the 50s. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are the perfect examples of the goofy and lovable TV show couple from the golden age of television. During the 50s, women loved soap operas, but I Love Lucy provided a comedy outlet for women and men of all ages.

I Love Lucy fans will never forget the episode, “Job Switching.” Watching Lucy Ricardo have trouble with a conveyer belt at the chocolate factory is still one of the sitcom’s best moments. Feeling a bit nostalgic? Head over to Hulu to watch I Love Lucy.

Not only can you relive the famous TV show by binge-watching, you can also pretend to be the sassy character with this costume. Amazon is selling an ‘I Love Lucy‘ costume, and it’s too adorable! The adult costume comes ready with a black & white polka-dot dress, apron, and hair bow. The costume wig is not included, so be sure to buy an I Love Lucy wig separately.

The I Love Lucy Halloween costume isn’t complete without red hair! If you want to add an extra touch to the costume, consider some arm candy. Ladies, have your significant other or best friend dress up as Ricky Ricardo. eBay and Amazon have retro Ricky Ricardo costumes for you to win best couples costume at the Halloween costume contest.

The adult Halloween costume has lovely reviews. A customer gave it a five-star rating and said, “My wife usually wears a medium but ordered a large given the size charts and this fit her well. The dress really made the costume. With me as Ricky we got a lot of laughs.”

With the Lucy polka-dot dress costume, fans will think you raided the I Love Lucy costume set! It’s perfect.

