“Unidentified aerial phenomena.” That’s what the Pentagon has confirmed is in the mysterious UFO video which surfaced online last year, taken by a U.S. Navy pilot. Check out the eerie footage for yourself below, and learn more about the government’s recent deluge of information about possible alien activity.

Breaking News Regarding UAPs

Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough said in a statement to CNN that a Navy video taken in 2019, which was leaked online last year, does indeed display unidentified aerial phenomena, or, what most Americans refer to as UFOs: unidentified flying objects. (The terms are now used interchangeably.) The video shows, most noticeably, something blinking and triangular moving through the nighttime clouds. Gough acknowledged that three unidentified flying objects were photographed: one spherical, one “acorn”-shaped, and one looking something like a “metallic blimp.” Gough added:

“As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP.”

The hazy video, originally taken by Navy personnel, was obtained by documentarian Jeremy Corbell and shared on his website extraordinarybeliefs.com. For months now, the twinkling green images have fascinated UFO fanatics and skeptics alike.

Another Viral Navy Video

Pentagon formally releases 3 Navy videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" https://t.co/DNtaSBpV0q pic.twitter.com/m2l1D7a1jo — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 27, 2020

Finally Speaking Out

Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough’s statement continues a contemporary trend of surprising government disclosures. Last August, the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) was officially founded within the Department of the Navy, overseen by the Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. The purpose of the UAPTF is to investigate military UFO sightings. The pyramid-like UAPs from the trending video, now confirmed by Sue Gough, are reportedly being included in such analysis and should receive a thorough review.

This is just one of many recent moves made to de-stigmatize discussions about UFOs and possible extra-terrestrial life. For decades, the U.S. government shied away from admitting any knowledge about possible UFOs. Now, thousands of pages of key documents have been unclassified and are up online for anyone to view on the Black Vault.

Former CIA Director R. James Woolsey sat down just this month with the Black Vault founder John Greenwald Jr. to discuss his personal awareness of regular UFO activity. Another ex-CIA director, John Brennan, admitted on a podcast in December that it is “presumptuous and arrogant for us to believe that there’s no other form of life anywhere in the entire universe.”

Additionally, John Ratcliffe, the Director of Intelligence under Donald Trump, told Fox News in March:

“There are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things that we’ve seen, and when that information becomes declassified, I’ll be able to talk a little bit more about that… There have been sightings all over the world. And when we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you, it’s not just a pilot or just a satellite or some intelligence collection. Usually, we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things.” Advertisement

The acknowledgment of UFOs is no longer fringe David Fravor. Their existence is known to be a genuine consideration of our country’s military, intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense — and likely NASA. Below, watch Luis Elizondo openly discuss on CNN some of the “anomalous aircraft” he’s studied; Elizondo ran the Pentagon’s top-secret UFO unit from 2007 to 2012.

“We May Not Be Alone. Whatever That Means.”

For years, the substantial project which Elizondo managed was kept under wraps. Only in 2017 did the Pentagon officially confirm its very existence. Following that public revelation, former Navy Cmdr. David Fravor spoke at length to The Washington Post about his own UFO encounter. You can read that fascinating story here.

For now, though, Sue Grough’s April 15th statement marks the latest official divulgence. No doubt the new blitz of new information regarding UFOs is an exciting advancement. But it does make you wonder what 2021 has in store for us… that leaked video feels like just the tip of a glittering cosmic iceberg. Who knows what bewildering beings await on the other side?