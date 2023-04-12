‘Baywatch’ Beauty Donna D’Errico Models Fiery Red Lingerie in a Ferrari

Actress Donna D’Errico is back at it again with another mouthwatering lingerie look on Instagram. This time, she’s seated inside an equally sexy Ferrari, whose red seats match her see-through ensemble. She finishes off the slightly risqué outfit with a sparkly collar and a pair of high heels that accentuate her long legs.

The former Baywatch star, 55, simply captioned the post, “Nothing, just sitting in a car.” She also directed her followers to the link in her bio, which leads to her OnlyFans.

Videos by Rare

Adoring fans flooded the comments section with positive words, like “This is a great way to start my week” and “How do you get hotter as you get older?!?!?”

Donna D’Errico Stuns Behind the Steering Wheel

A quick scroll through Donna D’Errico’s Instagram account proves that you’re never too old to flaunt your assets. The former Playboy Playmate has posted photo after gorgeous photo of herself in a variety of sexy bikinis and lingerie sets.

Of course, no woman can get away with celebrating her body on the internet without someone complaining— especially when that woman looks as good as D’Errico! Some commenters have taken offense at the model’s skin-baring pictures. However, Page Six tells us that she had the perfect response to online haters who called her “too old to wear a bikini.”

In a later post, the actress paired a searing clapback with a picture of herself in a plain white string bikini.

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that…'” she wrote. “Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.”

If there’s one thing that D’Errico has made clear with her online presence, it’s that she makes her own rules. We wouldn’t have it any other way!