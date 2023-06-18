Chelsea Handler Mocks ‘Horny Old Men’ Who Can’t Stop Spreading ‘Their Seed’

Chelsea Handler isn’t keeping quiet! The comedian hilariously revealed her thoughts on the recent baby announcements involving Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Taking to her Instagram, the comedian shared a satirical video discussing what she humorously refers to as a nationwide phenomenon of “honey old men who won’t stop spreading their seed.”

Videos by Rare

Alongside the actors, she playfully mentioned Alec Baldwin and Elon Musk as notable individuals in this particular circle. “They cannot stop procreating,” Handler said in a video posted on June 14. “Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children.”

Handler’s remarks surfaced a few weeks following the baby announcements from the older actors. De Niro celebrated the arrival of his seventh child, whereas Pacino welcomed his very first child alongside his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, just last week.

“Horny Old Men”



In the meantime, Baldwin, 65, boasts a total of eight children, with seven of them being born within the past decade, while Elon, 51, is a father to six children.

Acknowledging the age difference within the group, Chelsea humorously conceded that the CEO of Twitter is the youngest member. However, she swiftly continued, “Elon Musk clearly isn’t as old as Murdoch or De Niro. He’s not in his eighties, but because of his personality, he might as well be.”

The comedian went on to offer a hilarious solution to “protect the women of the world from horny old men.” The solution? Herself!

“I am offering myself up for auction for any available octogenarian. You can find me on eBay or Doordash. And for 20% off, you can use the code sugar tits.”

She went on to end the video by saying, “Horny old men. It’s never worth the money.”