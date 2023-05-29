Kaley Cuoco Says Acting Runs in Her Baby Daughter’s Genes Following ‘Based On A True Story’ Filming During Pregnancy

Although only a few months old, Kaley Cuoco’s daughter Matilda has already broken into show business. She starred as Ava Bartlett’s baby bump in the series Based on a True Story, which is set to be released in June.

In her recent cover story for Emmy Magazine, Cuoco said she’s certain that her daughter will pursue an acting career.

“It’s in her genes; I don’t know how she won’t,” said the Big Bag Theory actress. “The child already thinks she’s the star of everything.”

Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Filming While Pregnant

Kaley Cuoco shares baby Matilda with her partner, Tom Pelphrey. In her interview, the star explained that having a child wasn’t really a part of her life plan until she met the Ozark actor.

“We both wanted it so badly, which was not what I thought my life would be,” she recalled. “I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed. We’re not twenty, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long. Then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”

At the time, Cuoco was already involved in Based on a True Story, so she suggested to the producers that her pregnancy be worked into the series.

“I’m like, ‘What if this character was pregnant?'” she recounted. “And they’re like, ‘Umm …’ And I’m like, ‘Think really hard about it because maybe it’s a really good idea — and it might be the only option.’ They were looking at me, and I’m smiling, and they all went, ‘Oh, my God, are you pregnant?’ I’m like, ‘Uh-huh.'”

Reflecting on the experience of sharing her pregnancy with the world on camera, the Flight Attendant actress said that it was a great opportunity.

“I’ve grown up on TV, and I’ve been lucky to play my age for thirty-plus years. I’ve played a teenager, I’ve played an adult, I’ve played a wife. Now, I’m playing a wife who’s pregnant. I went through my whole pregnancy on this show. Truly, I grew with this character,” she said.

As for being a mom in real life, Kaley Cuoco has previously said she’s obsessed with her adorable daughter. Anyone who follows the celeb on social media knows that she loves to share sweet photos and videos of her family!