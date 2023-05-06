Is Meghan Markle Getting Back to Acting?

Meghan Markle just signed on with WME talent agency, leading to speculation that she’s getting back to Hollywood. News of the business venture with the global entertainment agency comes despite royal tensions leading up to King Charles’ coronation. What is the Duchess of Sussex planning?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Is Signed With WME Talent Agency But Does Not Intend on Acting

CARDIFF, WALES – JANUARY 18: Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

“We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas,” tweeted WME on Thursday. “The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Variety exclusively reported that, despite Meghan’s background as an actress, she’s shifting trajectories. “Acting will not be an area of focus,” apparently.

The decision to not jump back into acting isn’t new. Meghan previously told Variety that she didn’t see that in the cards for herself.

“I’m done,” she said. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

Meghan Will Be Represented by Dwayne Johnson and Serena Williams Agents

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 18: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a Reception hosted by the Honourable Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria and Mr. Anthony Howard QC at Government House Victoria on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. . The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Suits star is now going by “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,” and not Meghan Markle. According to Variety, Meghan has been pursued by numerous talent agencies over the years. Her contract with WME was described as a “crown jewel” for the agency. Meghan will be represented by a diverse team that includes Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater, and Jill Smoller. Slater has represented Dwayne Johnson and Smoller has represented Serena Williams.

In addition to representing Meghan, WME is also assuming representation of her and Prince Harry’s content label, Archewell. Archewell is the umbrella company for the non-profit The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions. Harry and Meghan have launched several endeavors to date under their label, including their Netflix series and Meghan’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes. The Archewell Foundation focuses on philanthropic projects with an emphasis on mental health and collective well-being.

“Our three main pillars of focus are to build a better world online, to restore trust in information, and above all, to uplift communities,” reads the Archewell Foundation’s website. These three prongs neatly coincide with the media projects which Archewell has launched, including a documentary that attempts to unveil the dark side of media manipulation and a podcast that seeks to dissect stereotypes that hold women back.

Meghan Will Not Be Attending King Charles’ Coronation Amidst Royal Tensions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 15: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the WellChild awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on October 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

News of the WME contract comes amidst ongoing royal tensions and incessant tabloid publicity for the Sussexes, primarily rooted in the couple’s bold step away from Royal traditions. The couple made an unprecedented decision to rebuke what they claim was targeted racism among their royal family members, eventually giving up their lives of luxury to move to California. After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles appeared to retaliate against his son and daughter-in-law, evicting them from their Windsor estate and cutting off financial handouts and security detail.

Sources have claimed that Harry and Meghan’s outspoken criticism of their family has led to Charles feeling “paralyzed with fear,” especially with his forthcoming coronation. The King set the date of the coronation to May 6, which also happens to be Prince Archie’s 4th birthday.

The Sussexes were unclear as to whether or not they’d attend the big event, allegedly presenting King Charles with a list of demands in exchange for their attendance. They’ve wanted an apology for ongoing discrimination and harassment within their family, which Harry has admitted is unlikely they’ll ever receive.

Prince Harry Will Attend the Coronation By Himself

Finally, it’s been announced that Prince Harry will attend the coronation while Meghan will stay behind in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

“There was no way that Meghan was going to miss her son’s birthday,” a source told Page Six.

Another source told the outlet that the decision for Meghan to stay behind was rooted in loyalty to her children, and self-respect due to unsettled tensions.

“They had to make a decision that felt genuine and authentic, especially after everything that has been said and all the things that have gone down,” said the insider. “The words that Harry and Meghan have said about the importance of their family are lining up with their actions. They care about their family, so Meghan is going to stay [in California].”

This Will Be Harry’s First Royal Family Appearance Since He Released His Memoir, Spare

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 27: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens, Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Prince Harry might not have the best time returning home for his father’s coronation. Recent appearances on behalf of the royal family have resulted in publicized ostracization. For instance, Prince Harry was not allowed to wear the traditional military uniform which other royal family members wore at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September and was forced to sit in a separate pew from his brother, William. He and Meghan were also not present on the family balcony at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last June.

Making everything worse, Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, aired an endless stream of dirty laundry, involving not just him, but his family. The book, which talks about Harry’s penis, how he lost his virginity, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and huffing laughing gas, has flown off the shelves worldwide. Body language experts have claimed that the memoir has been a source of embarrassment for Harry’s entire family, including his wife. The coronation will be Harry’s first reunion with his royal family since the release of his book and all of its jaw-dropping revelations.

King Charles Says He’s “Disappointed” That Meghan and His Grandchildren Won’t Be Present

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd R) follow Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C) and Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) as they depart Westminster Abbey after attending the annual Commonwealth Service in London on March 9, 2020. – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has been the Head of the Commonwealth throughout her reign. Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Phil Harris / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

How exactly King Charles feels about Harry coming for the coronation and Meghan not attending is unclear. Sources have claimed different reactions to the news.

One insider told Page Six that “Even though Meghan is not going, it’s still going to be extremely awkward.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Tom Bower said Harry’s family is “delighted she’s not coming.”

Another insider told The Sun that Charles is “disappointed” about the arrangement.

“The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his ‘darling boy’ will be at the Abbey,” said the insider. “He wanted him there. It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation.”

Another source told The Sun that “It’s sad but the King understands the situation.”