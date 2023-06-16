8-Month-Old Pregnant Mother Fatally Shot in Car During Altercation

In a tragic story hailing from Seattle, Washington, 34-year-old Eina Kwon was shot and killed while stopped at an intersection. Kwon, who was 8 months pregnant, died after being rushed to Harborview Medical Center. Kwon’s child was later pronounced dead at the hospital after doctors successfully delivered the baby. Kwon was reportedly a business owner and the mother of another child.

A 37-year-old man named Sung Kwon was also in the vehicle during the unprecedented attack. Sung sustained injuries to his arm and is currently in stable condition at the hospital. There is currently no official motive for the attack. Reportedly, an armed assailant fired shots at the Kwons from inside his vehicle while both parties were stopped at a traffic light.

The suspected shooter, who has been identified as 30-year-old Cordell Goosby, is currently in police custody, awaiting charges. When officers first attempted to apprehend the suspect, the man surrendered peacefully, saying “I did it, I did it,” with his hands up in the air. Goosby, who was found by police close to the crime scene, claims he shot at the Kwons’ vehicle because he spotted a gun inside the victims’ car and reacted impulsively.

Michael Hoyle, a friend of Elina Kwon, spoke to KIRO 7 about what a kind soul the slain woman was. Hoyle said, “She was just a really, really giving person. And to hear about this happening (Tuesday). You know, she was expecting. She had a kid on the way with her family and she leaves behind another little one and uh, who’s gonna help them? Who’s gonna make sure that he can sustain a restaurant now that he’s gone through this tragedy? You can’t prevent this, not unless there’s policy change. I’m angry and there needs to be action.”

Security guard Carliss Todd also discussed how he heard the shooting of Eina from the building he works at, which is beside the intersection where the woman was killed. Todd said, “It just blew my mind how bad it was. Sitting here I heard about three or four shots. (I) saw a guy carrying a big long rifle gun by CVS there. They saw him running… It was terrible. I was like, ‘Wow, look at that. They’re trying to revive her back and bring her back.’ I’ve never seen something like that before. It was just stunning, it was like wow, I just couldn’t believe it.”

