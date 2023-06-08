Pat Robertson, Conservative Evangelist, Dies at 93

Pat Robertson, the renowned conservative evangelist, has passed away at the age of 93, according to his official broadcasting network.

Known for his ability to mobilize the modern Christian right and amass a substantial national following, Robertson frequently faced criticism for his provocative political statements. The Christian Broadcasting Network, the organization he established, has not yet revealed the specific cause of his death.

“Pat Robertson, longtime TV host, religious broadcaster, educator, humanitarian, and one-time presidential candidate died at his home in Virginia Beach early Thursday morning. He was 93,” the release went on to reveal.

Regent University located in Virginia also issued a statement expressing their grief over the passing of Robertson.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved founder,” Regent University Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs William L. Hathaway stated. “Dr. Robertson was a globally-renowned leader, broadcaster, philanthropist, educator, author, accomplished businessman, and – most importantly – a faithful servant of God who dedicated his life to glorifying the Lord and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The late broadcaster was a prominent and powerful figure in American Christianity. Throughout his life, he dedicated himself to spreading the Gospel. He was also known for transforming a modest Virginia TV station into an influential force in religious broadcasting, skillfully merging passionate beliefs with cutting-edge entertainment technology of the 20th century. His success inspired numerous conservative Christians to venture into the realm of broadcasting as well.

Robertson’s most notable achievements include establishing the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), renowned for its flagship talk show The 700 Club. Additionally, he founded the Christian Coalition, a prominent organization that played a pivotal role in mobilizing American evangelicals and solidifying them as a conservative political force. This coalition became one of the pillars of the modern Republican Party.

Following the 9/11 attacks, Robertson aligned with fellow televangelist Jerry Falwell in falsely saying that God allowed the terrorist attack due to America’s perceived leftward shift and the marginalization of religion in society.

Robertson also drew controversial connections between Hurricane Katrina and abortion, as well as attributing the Haiti earthquake to the country’s historical act of overthrowing French colonists by making a supposed “pact with the devil” in 1804.

In more recent years, Robertson became an advocate for former President Donald Trump, and in 2017 he tied the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas to perceived “disrespect” towards Trump and the National Anthem.

However, in 2020, he criticized Trump’s handling of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, and in December of that year, he expressed that Trump was residing in an “alternate reality” and should “move on” from his election loss.

In 2018, Robertson suffered a stroke, and two years ago he relinquished his role as the host of “The 700 Club,” passing the torch to his son Gordon. His wife, Dede Robertson, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage, sadly passed away last year at the age of 94.