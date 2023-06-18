5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Videos by Rare

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant!

The 44-year-old announced on Friday during Travis Barker’s Los Angeles concert with Blink-182 that she is pregnant with their first child. In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram by both of them, Kardashian can be seen wearing black attire, joyfully jumping up and down in the crowd at BMO Stadium.

She held up a sign with bold black letters that read, “Travis I’m Pregnant!” Barker appeared shocked on stage, while one of his Blink-182 bandmates exclaimed, “Someone’s having a baby!” Overwhelmed with emotion, the drummer then made his way into the audience to embrace his wife.

Riverside Regional Medical Center

There must be something in the water. Right? Right.

How else do you explain a dozen nurses getting pregnant at the same time — all while working in the same NICU at the same Virginia hospital? Believe it or not, it’s happened, as relayed by People and several other outlets.

Specifically, the hospital is Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. Ten of those pregnant are registered nurses, one a nurse practitioner and another a unit secretary.

“This is the most we have had historically in one year on our unit. Five are first-time moms,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

Fiona Adams/Redferns

While a guest on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend during this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, Paul McCartney got emotional when discussing former Beatles bandmate, John Lennon. Lennon was tragically shot and killed by a crazed fan in 1980 at the age of 40.

While McCartney and O’Brien were looking at some photographs of The Beatles in their heyday, McCartney noted that Lennon looked somber. McCartney went on to explain that Lennon, one of the most beloved musicians of all time, had a tough life behind closed doors.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Three months after crashing his car into a house in Beverly Hills, Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving by the L.A. District Attorney’s Office. On March 4, the comedian was driving a Mercedes in a residential area at around 11 PM when he lost control of the vehicle. He finally stopped when he hit the side of a house, destroying a fire hydrant along the way. His girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was with him at the time. Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident.

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Despite the Trooping the Colour ceremony being dedicated to King Charles III, it was Prince Louis who stole the spotlight during Saturday’s event!

The 5-year-old son of Kate Middleton and Prince William captured everyone’s attention with his amusing expressions and reactions right from the moment he appeared in the carriage with his mother, Queen Camilla, and siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Sporting adorable red shorts, a blue jacket, and a red tie, young Louis embarked on a memorable journey aboard a horse-drawn coach, traveling from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade. The route was filled with eager royal enthusiasts, anticipating the procession.