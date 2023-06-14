Ryan Reynolds Creates New ‘The Vasectomy’ Cocktail For Father’s Day

Jessie James Decker is continuing the legacy of “The Vasectomy” cocktail just in time for Father’s Day.

Videos by Rare

Partnering with Aviation American Gin, the country singer put her own twist on the cocktail originally created by Ryan Reynolds. She showed viewers how to mix her version, called the “Decker Edition,” in a short, humorous video.

“It’s time for another vasectomy,” she begins, “Something my husband has refused to get. So today, I’m taking matters into my own hands.”

Jessie James Decker Presents New Version of “The Vasectomy”

The “Should Have Known Better” singer starts her demonstration by filling a glass with ice, joking that it’s “probably more ice than you need” after getting “what I’m told is a pretty quick and painless procedure.”

“I mean, it’s not like giving birth,” she adds.

Decker proceeds to add the rest of the ingredients, including a nod to Reynolds’s wife, Blake Lively, with a splash of her beverage brand, Betty Buzz. She finishes off the cocktail with an orange peel garnish.

“Looks like this one could use a snip,” she quips, winking while trimming off the excess peel.

Appropriately, Ryan Reynolds makes a quick cameo at the end of the video. While the musician offers the cocktail to her husband, Eric, Reynolds says, “You know those don’t actually work, right?”

“Don’t listen to him; they work,” says Decker.

Reynolds shared the video to his Instagram, calling the new cocktail “Quick, painless, and delicious” in the caption.

According to People, television host Nick Cannon also put his own spin on the actor’s concoction last Father’s Day. Reynolds appeared in that video, as well, attempting to steal Cannon’s spotlight.

“I’ll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids,” he said, to which Cannon replied, “I have eight.” This revelation caused Reynolds to spit out his drink.

Cannon is now a father of twelve.

