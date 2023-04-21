Trump Beating Biden By 4 Points in the 2024 General Election, Poll Says

The latest Harvard Caps Harris poll showed that former President Donald Trump holds a four point lead against Joe Biden with potential 2024 voters in a rematch of the 2020 Election.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The poll asked the following question…

If the 2024 election for President were held today and it was between Donald Trump, the Republican and Joe Biden, the Democrat, who would you vote for? https://harvardharrispoll.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/HHP_March_2023_KeyResults.pdf

45% answered that they would vote for former President Donald Trump, with just 41% saying they would vote for President Biden. Another 14% said that they don’t know, or aren’t sure.

The poll also covered a potential Kamala Harris run for President in 2024. Trump holds over 10 points on the current Vice President in a potential 2024 Harris vs Trump Election.

48% said they would vote for Trump over Harris, while 38% said they would vote for Harris.

It seems that the only hope Democrats have rests on the shoulders of a very old, tired, and lost Joe Biden.

The poll also asked about a potential DeSantis vs Biden matchup. Interestingly enough, DeSantis carries the exact same numbers as Trump.

Breitbart News reports…

A new poll shows former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden by four points in a hypothetical general matchup for 2024. Surveying 2,905 registered U.S. voters between March 22-23, the Harvard Caps Harris poll showed the former president leading Joe Biden 45 to 41 percent. Against Vice President Kamala Harris, the former president leads by ten points.“If the 2024 election for President were held today and it was between Donald Trump, the Republican and Joe Biden, the Democrat, who would you vote for?” the poll asked. Only 14 percent of Democrats said they would vote for Trump versus 79 percent of Republicans, while 42 percent of independents said they would vote for Trump. Conversely, 76 percent of Democrats said they would vote for Biden versus 11 percent of Republicans and 33 percent of independents. For both candidates, about ten percent of Democrats and Republicans were unsure of their vote versus 23 percent of independents. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/04/20/harvard-poll-trump-leads-biden-four-points-general-matchup/