Republicans Aim to Strip Federal Funding From Trump Prosecutor

Several members of Congress are aiming to take away funding from special counsel Jack Smith and the prosecutions against Donald Trump.

All are House Republicans and allies of the former president. A series of new proposals indicated they are trying to prohibit the use of federal money to pay for Smith’s investigation and the criminal cases against Trump, per CBS News.

The outlet went on to report that no less than three different efforts are underway.

“Though they are unlikely to generate any large number of supporters and are being criticized as political posturing, the proposals could eventually derail fragile negotiations to avoid a government shutdown or emergency funding for natural disaster relief in Hawaii and Vermont,” CBS wrote. “And they could be a wedge issue inside the Republican party on Capitol Hill.”

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles, both Republicans, have also introduced similar pieces of legislation in an effort to deny federal funding for Smith.

“It’s well past time that Congress uses its power of the purse to tell Jack Smith ‘you’re fired,'” Ogles said in a statement to CBS.

Smith has requested a trial date of Jan. 2, 2024 in the 2020 election conspiracy case against Trump in Washington. In that case, Trump is charged with conspiracy and the obstruction of the Jan. 6, 2021 electoral vote certification by congress. A hearing to determine the trial date is slated for August 28.

Trump has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty in both cases against him.

“In addition to possible amendments or language to squeeze Smith’s investigations, the House appropriations proposals include language to more tightly restrict access to abortion services, reduce funding for programs that serve the LGBTQ community and restrict spending for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the federal workforce,” CBS reported. “Those proposals would dramatically limit prospects of Democratic support in the House and any serious consideration by the Democratic-controlled Senate, which has already moved to approve its own version of the spending bills.”