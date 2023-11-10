Vivek Holds No Punches In GOP Debate (Video)

Last night the Republican Party presidential candidates, minus Donald Trump, engaged in a heated debate. Vivek Ramaswamy came to play.

During the debate, the NBC hosts asked Vivek Ramaswamy: “Please make your case, why should you be the nominee and not the former President?”

Ramaswamy spoke clearly when he said: “I think there’s something deeper going on in the Republican Party here, and I am upset about what happened last night. We have become a party of losers at the end of the day.”

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: “Think about who's moderating this debate. This should be Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk. We'd have ten times the viewership.”



His fiery remarks continued: “It’s a cancer in the Republican establishment.” Let’s speak the truth, I mean, since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost 2018, 2020, 2022, no red wave that ever came.”

In reference to the most recent voting failures Vivek added that the Republican Party was “trounced.” He then proceeded to offer time for Ronna to come on stage and resign to help end the losing streak for Republicans.

Vivek did not stop there. He made the point that the debate should not have been moderated by NBC. Instead he proposed Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and Tucker Carlson. Vivek boldly flipped the script, asking Kristen Wekler, one of the NBC hosts, about the misinformation she pushed on NBC about the Russian Hoax.

Even though Mike Pence dropped out, and Vivek put on a show, none of the candidates have come close to Donald Trump. Vivek and Ron DeSantis are the closest, yet still far behind.

