Biden Struggles Up Steps Of Air Force One, Led By Jill Biden En Route To Maui (Video)

President Joe Biden decided to take a short break from his Lake Tahoe vacation today in order to visit Maui, Hawaii, where hundreds of Hawaiians are presumed dead after wildfires ravaged the area last week.

Biden will visit Hawaii, then return to Lake Tahoe with First Lady Jill Biden after his short visit to continue his vacation. Biden could be seen departing Lake Tahoe with First Lady Jill Biden this morning.

The President struggled to climb the steps of Air Force One, as First Lady Jill Biden walked ahead of him. Our President is evidently struggling. See a clip of that moment below…

When Biden arrived at Lake Tahoe for his vacation, he could be seen struggling to walk down the steps of Air Force One, once again being led by Jill Biden. See a clip of that moment below…

Has there ever been a President that spends as much time on vacation as Biden? This is pathetic!

What do you think?

