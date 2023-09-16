Rob Schneider Voices His Support For Robert F. Kennedy Jr. With Roger Stone

Legendary political icon Roger Stone will interview star comedian and actor Rob Schneider on his WABC radio show this Sunday at 3pm EST. You can listen to that broadcast live on the WABC website, or if you live in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut area, you can listen by going to channel 770 on your AM radio dial.

Videos by Rare

Schneider will discuss why he is voting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Democrat primaries against President Joe Biden. An armed man posing as a U.S. Marshall was arrested at Kennedy’s campaign rally for Hispanic Heritage Month at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday. This location is just miles from where Kennedy’s father and former Attorney General Robert Kennedy was assassinated at the Ambassador Hotel in 1968.

Kennedy is now demanding Secret Service protection after previously being denied. Schneider has commented on this matter, saying on his Twitter feed, “The Biden Regime has refused to give Secret Service Protection to ⁦@RobertKennedyJr. Of all the horrible decisions Joe Biden (and his handlers) have done to America, this lack of decency is by far the most dastardly.”

It will surely be interesting to hear Schneider discuss the current political news with Roger Stone!

The Biden Regime has refused to give Secret Service Protection to ⁦@RobertKennedyJr⁩

Of all the horrible decisions Joe Biden (and his handlers) have done to America, this lack of decency is by far the most dastardly. https://t.co/b0M7g8Ns7K — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 16, 2023

Also joining Roger Stone on this broadcast is former law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, Mike Davis. Davis also the former Chief Counsel for nominations for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley.

Davis and Stone will discuss the lawfare being waged against former President Donald Trump. Special Counsel Jack Smith has this week requested a gag order against President Trump. This would prevent Trump, the leading candidate for President in 2024, from speaking in public under threat of incarceration, undoubtedly the most blatant form of election interference ever committed by the U.S. government.

TODAY at 3 PM ET on “The @RogerStoneShow” on @77WABCRadio:



➡️ Legendary Comedian @RobSchneider on why he’s for @RobertKennedyJr.



➡️ Lawyer Mike Davis (@MRDDMIA) talks about the Lawfare against President @realDonaldTrump.



Listen LIVE at https://t.co/53a3PGgGCw pic.twitter.com/DLG3sJnt8x — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) September 17, 2023

You certainly won’t want to miss this powerhouse broadcast. Remember, you can listen worldwide on the WABC website, or if you live in the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut area, you can listen by going to channel 770 on your AM radio dial. The show starts at 3pm EST.

Roger Stone continues to deliver a can’t-miss broadcast every Sunday on WABC. Don’t miss it!

Check Out Rare’s Editor-In-Chief Troy Smith Discussing New Evidence in the The JFK Assassination below…