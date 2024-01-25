Biden Speaks Gibberish, Makes No Sense During Wisconsin Visit (Video)

If you caught President Joe Biden’s speech today in Wisconsin, you were most likely frightened by the inability of our President to construct a simple sentence. Throughout his speech today at the Earth Rider Brewery, Biden struggled to speak, slurring his words together, and even speaking gibberish at certain points.

At one moment during his speech, Biden struggled to say “bipartisan infrastructure law”, instead saying, “Bipartishan infrashrushure law”. See a clip of that moment below…

At another point during his speech, Biden totally lost the ability to speak coherently, veering off into a sort of gibberish that quite literally cannot be transcribed. Despite the fact that he is clearly unwell, and struggling to speak, the crowd still appears amused by Biden, laughing and clapping. What would Biden have to do to raise their concerns? How can these people continue to cheer on a man who isn’t even making any sense? He’s not even speaking English!

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden is having a VERY tough time reading from his giant teleprompter today 😳 pic.twitter.com/EFKvUwIebn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 25, 2024

SAD!