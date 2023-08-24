CNN Panics As Indictments Strengthen Trump’s Poll Numbers (Video)

You know things are bad for Joe Biden’s re-election chances when he has the lowest approval rating in history, but yet CNN is still saying he’s neck-and-neck with Donald Trump.

“The largest lead for Joe Biden is three points, within the margin of error,” said one commentator for CNN. “No clear leader!”

“After four indictments,” crowed in a second commentator, sounding rather dejected.

“After four indictments, it just doesn’t really seem to matter,” agreed the first commentator.

“That’s fascinating,” mumbled the dejected second commentator, not understanding why Americans aren’t accepting Democrats’ attempts to jail their political opponents as if this is a banana republic.

We also have to remember also that if CNN is admitting Joe Biden is in a statistical tie with the Dark Lord Trump, then the likely reality is Trump well ahead of Biden. Let’s not forget that the media was calling out obviously faked election predictions favoring Hillary Clinton leading up to the 2016 election, and even on election night were saying Clinton had a chance of winning of close to 100%.

We don’t often see the mainstream media ditch on their political gods like this. In fact, a few days ago The New York Times reported on Hunter Biden’s failed plea deals with a particular tone that Biden was given wildly preferential treatment because his father is president. There appears to be a shift on how the media is reporting on Joe Biden, as if the plan is to have a fresh face take the 2024 Democratic nomination. It would be a better strategy than trying to win an election by imprisoning your political rival.

