Transgender high school wrestler's victory sparks controversy online
David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, is now calling for tourists to boycott Florida during spring break to raise awareness for gun control.


Hogg took to his Twitter and put out the call for the boycott.

“Let’s make a deal DO NOT come to Florida for spring break unless gun legislation is passed,” he tweeted to over 280,000 followers. “These politions [sic] won’t listen to us so maybe the’ll listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL.”

Per NBC 6, Hogg said in a video that tourists shouldn’t come to Florida for spring break or summer vacations, saying, “How can you expect people from across the nation and the world to come to South Florida if we can’t guarantee their safety because of the inaction of these politicians? I understand there will be economic ramifications from this, but that is only if these politicians refuse to take quick and swift action to resolve these gun issues.”

Tourists spend more than $100 billion each year while visiting Florida, according to Oxford Economics.

Hogg also suggested that tourists instead go to Puerto Rico, tweeting, “[I]t’s a beautiful place with amazing people. They could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide.”

Hogg has been making the rounds since the Valentine’s Day shooting at his high school. He has criticized the actions of the NRA and spokeswoman Dana Loesch, claiming they “don’t serve [the members of the NRA],” and he had to prove he wasn’t a “crisis actor” after he and his family received death threats.

Alex Carrigan About the author:
Alex Carrigan is a copy editor for Rare. He is originally from Newport News, Virginia and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2014. He has a B.S. in Mass Communications: Print/Online Journalism and volunteers as the Communications and PR Manager for the Cambridge Writers’ Workshop. He longs to travel, write, ...Read more
