Politics continues to remain as messy as it has always been, as more sexual allegations come to light. Lindsey Boylan, the former aide to 63-year-old third-term Democrat and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, took to Twitter to reveal that she was “sexually harassed” by her ex-boss because of her looks. However, controversies were stirred up even more than they normally are because she refuses to share any more information.

When Boylan, 36-years-old, shared her experiences about the sexual harassment, she not only shared her mother’s own experiences but also stated that she, “has no interest in talking to journalists.” She tweeted, “To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists. I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops.”

Boylan was originally Gov. Cuomo’s former deputy secretary for economic development and a special adviser from March 2015- October 2018, per her LinkedIn profile. However, she had suddenly resigned after a review of her workplace behavior and conduct, which actually included accusations of harassment.

Former Aide Lindsey Boylan Accuses New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

According to the New York Post, an internal memo first stated that three Black staffers accused Boylan of “being a bully who treats them like children,” and other workplace misconduct allegations which included travel expenses totaling up to $8,000 before reconciliation and telling a subordinate she would accept her resignation without consulting human resources. After a confrontation with her higher-ups, Boylan eventually resigned from her position

However, according to a third memo, Boylan requested her job back but then decided to just move on. And now she is campaigning to be Manhattan borough president in 2021.

Boylan’s accusations also include that the Cuomo administration was the “most toxic team environment” to work for and continued to tweet that she knows she’s not the only person who has experienced what she has in the governor’s office. She said, “Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman.”

In response to Boylan, the New York governor’s press secretary, Caitlin Girouard said, “There is simply no truth to these claims,” while Boylan continued to attempt to rally other influential female celebrities in referencing musician FKA twigs and the sexual abuse accusations against her ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. And according to the Associated Press, as President-elect Joe Biden considered Gov. Cuomo for attorney general, Boylan had asked that he reconsider.

Boylan Asks President-Elect Joe Biden to Reconsider Gov. Cuomo for Attorney General