Sketchy government scandals are truly the most interesting stories around because there are always more than just one side. Many say that there are three sides to every story: the two parties involved and the truth. But to those who tune in to watch and speculate, making unwarranted opinions on what they believe is the truth, some things are just too obvious to argue against. Again, we may never truly “know the truth” behind why people do the things they do, but sometimes, the blatantly obvious is just too loud to even doubt.

Rudy Giuliani, a 76-year-old politician, has quite the resume when it comes to being involved in the government. He was the 107th mayor of New York City from 1994-2001, and has worked as an American attorney, a cybersecurity advisor, and a politician for the entirety of his political career. Originally a Democrat, he is now a Republican and has worked on President Donald Trump’s legal team as Trump’s personal attorney.. And now, it looks like he’s gotten himself into a bit of a pickle, as many politicians do at some point in their careers.

Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Rudy Giuliani’s claims about ‘Borat’ scene on Good Morning America:

Sacha Baron Cohen, known as the darkly comedic character Borat, has come out with a Borat sequel called, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, and there’s a really sketchy scene involving Giuliani. In leaked videos of the scene from the movie, Giuliani goes into a hotel bedroom with a young woman that he thinks is a journalist, but she’s actually Borat’s 15-year-old daughter, Tutar. Tutar, played by 24-year-old actress MariaBakalova pretends to be a legal aged journalist as part of a scheme to become Giuliani’s wife to help Borat make Kazakhstan earn back its country’s glory.

The issue at hand is that in the scene, Giuliani is seen being led to the bedroom for whatever reason a female journalist should be reasonably leading someone to the bedroom of a hotel suite. As she’s claiming to want to help him with his mic for the “interview,” they head to the bedroom to “fix the mic,” to which Giuliani proceeds to lie down on the bed and “tuck his shirt in his pants,” as he says. But, the pictures and videos look too sketchy for it to be just that, since what was he even doing in that situation in the first place? You would think a politician would know better than to find himself in a situation like that during an “interview,” considering how easily all of this could go wrong.

But that’s what makes this so much more sketchy. With no regards to how this could look in the public eye, Giuliani finds himself there, with seemingly only one thought in mind as if nothing else mattered. And when Borat hilariously steps in to interrupt this “innocent sexy-time encounter” with Borat’s daughter, ironically asking to take her place in offering himself sexually to Giuliani, the hidden cameras catch the former New York City mayor freaking out a bit like a deer caught in the headlights.

Rudy Giuliani Calls ‘”Borat” Prank on Him a “Hit Job”:

Giuliani took it upon himself to clear things up on social media in a series of tweets to hilariously cover his tracks. He started with, “(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar,” and continued to defend himself tweeting things like, “(3) This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family. Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance,” and “(4) We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts.”

Again, White House scandals are always so hilariously interesting and there should probably be an unsaid concept of how politicians shouldn’t find themselves in a hotel room with anyone that could suspiciously ruin their careers just by a mere picture. And with the way fake news media can warp things around, are us as spectators morally obligated to give him the benefit of the doubt?

Nah. In all honesty, someone with Rudolph Giuliani’s political experience and age should know better about what appropriate behavior is when interviewing. If your our president’s lawyer, then for Pete’s sake, don’t fall for things like this.