Dylan Mulvaney Returns To US In Under A Week After Fleeing To Peru To ‘Feel Safe’

Earlier this week it was reported that Mulvaney took a trip to Peru as he did not feel safe in the US. It appears that he has overcome his fear of freedom and justice as Mulvaney returned for a film festival.

After thuroughly destroying Bud Light, previously one of America’s favorite beers, Dylan Mulvaney has been using the circumstances to soak in all of the attention possible. Recently he came out to criticize Bud Light for turning away as the country fumed with controversy and the company sank nearly 30% in sales and billions in value.

The ‘five minutes of fame’ have gained Mulvaney enough publicity to afford a nice trip to Peru. The alleged reason Mulvaney gave was to escape the heated US as he did not feel safe due to Bud Light backlash.

Author and social media influencer Oli London said that Dylan Mulvaney is probably "the internet's biggest grifter" in an interview with Dylan Gwinn of Breitbart News. pic.twitter.com/xiLeTWAj4n — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 13, 2023

The New York Post reported that on the trip, the trans star shared a post about how the trip was equivalent to years in therapy. He further explained that it was an atrocity that he felt unsafe in his own country, while the controversy and division had much to do with his own ties and promotion with Bud Light. Regardless of how he felt on the trip, or feels about the controversy in America, fearing the backlash did not keep him away long. After getting some attention from the Peru trip, he returned quickly for a trans film festival in L.A. to rake in some more of the spotlight on stage.

At any rate, Bud Light is tanking lower and lower. The company will likely never recover. Target also suffered billions in losses the month of June for pushing the pride agenda upon shoppers and their children. Even Starbucks faced backlash from the pride community despite their support. But what can one expect from agendas that are centered entirely on the self?