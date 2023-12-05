Open-Border Policies Causing Trouble For Biden Re-Election Efforts

With scores of immigrants illegally crossing the border into our southern states and many crowding the streets of New York City, Democrats and Republicans alike are pointing fingers at the Biden Administration.

As reported by the New York Post, there have been four key areas across the border that have been shut down due to further immigrant surges. Included in these four areas is Eagle Pass in Texas. One of the two international bridges in Eagle pass has been shut down to help border patrol manage the overwhelming numbers.

Other key areas include: Lukeville in Arizona, where an international bridge was shut down, along with Jacumba Hot Springs and San Ysidro in California, where barriers and makeshift border stations have been propped up.

Border Policy Mess Causing Trouble For Biden Re-Election Efforts

Q: Are you doing enough to help with the flood of illegal immigrants in cities across the country?



KAMALA HARRIS: "We are" pic.twitter.com/dNvHBNUylD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2023

These events along with overflow into self proclaimed “sanctuary cities” like New York City, are being reflected in the latest polling. The Washington Post reported that polling shows 75% of New York Democrats believe the immigration crisis is at least “somewhat serious” while about half of New York Democrats believe that the rise of illegal immigrants in New York is “very serious.”

According to Fox polling, disapproval of the Biden Administration’s handling of the border is a much broader issue than just New York City. The Fox reports also show that a majority of Democrat voters are “very concerned” about the border situation. On top of that, roughly 75% of the polling participants who identified as Democrat, added that the border trouble is at least a “major problem” and in many cases an “emergency.”

In a recent interview with Kamala Harris, she was asked about her thoughts on if the federal government should be giving funds to cities like New York and those at the border who are dealing with the brunt of illegal immigration. Kamala’s response was bluntly: “We are.” She was then pressed whether or not they are giving enough, to which she again said that they are.

On one side we have thousands of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border and overwhelming some of our cities. On the other side, the Biden Administration is neglecting the needs of mayors who have requested support. These have combined to cause many Americans, Democrat and Republican, to disapprove of how Biden is handling the border.