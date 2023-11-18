Trump Destroys Biden In Fort Dodge, Iowa Speech: ‘We Will Take Back the White House’ (Video)

Former President Donald Trump delivered an electric campaign speech today in Fort Dodge, Iowa ahead of the Iowa Caucus scheduled to take place on January 15th, 2024. On January 15th, the voters of Iowa will determine the winner of the Republican Primary in the State.

Videos by Rare

Polls show that former President Trumps leads the second place candidate in the race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by a whopping 26.9 points, leading many to believe that the Iowa Caucus is over before it has even started. DeSantis trails Trump by double digits in every single State right now.

Former President Trump can be quoted as saying during his speech, “He’s the most incompetent president we’ve ever had. He’s the worst president we’ve ever had. He’s a total crook.”

“He’s the most incompetent president we’ve ever had. He’s the worst president we’ve ever had. He’s a total crook.” — President Trump on Joe Biden in Fort Dodge, Iowa



Watch President Trump LIVE on RSBN: https://t.co/x23pAdme1E pic.twitter.com/rBRFwkAtdz — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 18, 2023

The former President also talked about Biden’s struggles at the recent APEC summit in California, saying that Biden struggles to get off the stage. “Our leader is a stupid person. Our leader can’t get off this stage.”

“Our leader is a stupid person. Our leader can’t get off this stage.” — President Trump on Joe Biden in Fort Dodge, Iowa



Watch President Trump LIVE on RSBN: https://t.co/x23pAdme1E pic.twitter.com/1VvF0WyVPU — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 18, 2023

Trump hammered Joe Biden during his speech in Fort Dodge, Iowa, imitating Biden struggling to get off of the stage, and calling him the worst President that the United States has ever had. You can watch Trump’s full speech in Fort Dodge, Iowa from this afternoon in the video embedded below…