Influencer Faces Consequences After Admitting to Killing Two Cats

28-year-old Australian influencer Emma Claiir is under fire after she said that she killed two cats as a child while co-hosting the podcast Simply Chaotic. Claiir claims the revelation was supposed to be a joke, but fans are not buying it.

After the disturbing remarks, Claiir has been dropped by MCoBeauty, which is a popular make-up brand. Claiir issued a public apology but claimed that people should “chill” when it comes to her comments.

Emma Claiir Admits to Killing Cats on Her Podcast

In the now viral clip, Claiir exclaims, “I killed my cat!” Her co-hosts are all horrified, and she continues, “I didn’t mean to. I was young, I was a child. I was swinging my cat around. I was thinking it was just like a stuffed toy, and I accidentally let go of it. And it died from the fright.” One of her co-hosts jokingly mutters, “Murderer,” but she’s not really far off.

Claiir then said, “My sister did not speak to me for months – months – and my mum was f–king fuming at me, and yeah, I killed it.” Moments later, Claiir made another shocking revelation, saying, “And then, if you really want to know more about me, I also killed my best friend’s cat.” The mommy blogger did not elaborate on this second event.

In a public apology posted to Instagram, Claiir wrote, “To the people [sic] offended by my story in today’s simply chaotic episode that I just shared … It happened 21 years ago. I was a small child … Accidents happen and you all need to chill. I hope that you are not the same person you were at nine years old (I could have been even younger you know hahah) and I can confirm that after that accident I have been the mother moth to multiple cats including my baby Fred. It’s a bit of light [humor] in a get to know us [sic] episode and If you can’t handle that then simply chaotic ain’t for you. So byeeeee.”

After this fairly insensitive statement, MCoBeauty issued a statement of their own, saying, “It has come to our attention that Emma Claiir recently relayed a story on her podcast discussing an incident of animal cruelty from her childhood. We were dismayed by this story, and will no longer be working with Emma in the future.”

Claiir issued a new apology after she found out she was dropped by MCoBeauty, partly stating, “I am well aware that the story was not light [humor] and in fact very serious. It was not intended to come across the way that it did as it was simply just a story from the past about an accident that was made as a little kid but I can see how it has come across like that. I have taken time to think about my actions and want to confirm that I do have empathy about the situation and it’s not something I am proud of as it really hurt myself and my family 21 years ago.”

