New Footage of Bryan Kohberger Talking His Way Out Of A Ticket Just Weeks Before The Idaho Murders

Fox News obtained a video of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in an Idaho murder case, arguing with a police officer from Washington State University. The officer accused Kohberger of running a red light.

Chance Encounters

The stop occurred on October 14th, 2022, just one month before four University of Idaho students – Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves – were tragically found stabbed to death in their home near the university.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

In the six-minute bodycam footage, a police officer approaches Kohberger in his white Hyundai Sedan.

“I think you know why I stopped you. You ran the red light,” the officer says.

“What actually happened is I was stuck in the middle of the intersection. So I was forced to go to the left,” Kohberger replied.

“Yeah I was behind you the whole time,” the officer says, You’re not supposed to enter the intersection at all for that reason, because if the light turns red, then you’re stuck in the intersection.”

Kohberger and the officer were discussing Washington law, which states that drivers are not allowed to enter an intersection unless there is sufficient room on both sides for vehicles.

On The Record

The police officer checked his license and found that he was not familiar with Washington state laws because he was from Pennsylvania. After looking over his license, the officer let him go with a warning.

“I apologize if I was asking too many questions about the law,” Kohberger says at the end of the video.

Kohberger is currently charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and one count of burglary.

According to Fox News, the video helped investigators identify Kohberger’s white Hyundai that was spotted near the scene of the crime.