IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley: “We Weren’t Allowed To Ask About The ‘Big Guy'” (Video)

IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley recently sat down with Brett Baier of Fox News to discuss the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, and interference from top-level Biden officials in that case.

We reported on Shapley this morning, showing a clip where he claims that Hunter Biden’s attorneys were tipped off to evidence that was being reviewed during the investigation. Shapley says that a storage unit in Virginia was going to be searched with a warrant, but prosecutors tipped Hunter Biden’s attorneys. See a clip of that moment below, or read our article.…

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley: "The prosecutors were informing [Hunter Biden’s] defense counsel of that storage unit and the evidence that existed there. So it completely ruined our chance to access those unfettered." pic.twitter.com/vskYOo1KW4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

During that same interview, Shapley claims that Hunter Biden received a whopping $8.3 Million in payments from foreign entities. See a clip of that moment below…

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley: "It was around $8.3 million [Hunter] received"



Bret Baier: "From who?"



Shapley: "They came from China – from CEFC – came from Ukraine, and from Romania" pic.twitter.com/8dse59fE1x — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

Shapley then dropped the biggest bomb of all, claiming that he and his team were not allowed to ask questions about ‘the Big Guy’, aka Joe Biden. See a clip of that moment below…

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley: "We weren't allowed to ask about the 'Big Guy'" pic.twitter.com/SIBaa7LP3S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

