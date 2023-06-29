IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley: “We Weren’t Allowed To Ask About The ‘Big Guy'” (Video)

IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley recently sat down with Brett Baier of Fox News to discuss the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, and interference from top-level Biden officials in that case.

We reported on Shapley this morning, showing a clip where he claims that Hunter Biden’s attorneys were tipped off to evidence that was being reviewed during the investigation. Shapley says that a storage unit in Virginia was going to be searched with a warrant, but prosecutors tipped Hunter Biden’s attorneys. See a clip of that moment below, or read our article.

During that same interview, Shapley claims that Hunter Biden received a whopping $8.3 Million in payments from foreign entities. See a clip of that moment below…

Shapley then dropped the biggest bomb of all, claiming that he and his team were not allowed to ask questions about ‘the Big Guy’, aka Joe Biden. See a clip of that moment below…

Rare has been covering the IRS scandal since the first time it surfaced. I even appeared on OANN to discuss this matter with host Stella Escobedo. See a clip of that appearance below…

