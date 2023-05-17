Riley Keough ‘Doesn’t Want Drama’ Following The Settlement of Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate 

The actress reached an agreement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley in court on Tuesday.

Court Hearings

Priscilla submitted a request in Los Angeles that questioned the legitimacy and legality of an amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust, shortly after her daughter’s public memorial service.

Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, was removed as cotrustees and control of the trust — including Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which earned a reported $110 million in 2022.

According to a source close to Keough, she is looking forward to moving on.

“Riley is relieved to have settled the dispute over her mom’s estate. She doesn’t want any drama with her grandmother,” the source shared, “She was hoping they could reach a settlement quickly.”

“Riley is still grieving her mom,” the source continued. “It’s been very tough for her. She wants to focus on making memories with her own daughter now. This is her priority.”

In Loving Memory

Keough’s husband, Ben Smith-Peterson, read a tribute on Keough’s behalf at a public memorial service for her mother, Lisa Marie.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart,” the tribute read.

Priscilla and Keough’s attorneys stated in court on Tuesday that both parties had come to an agreement. Keough’s legal team is going to submit a settlement petition, which will remain private, for both the Promenade Trust and the life insurance trust.

“Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future,” Ronson Shamoun, Priscilla’s attorney stated.

Justin Gold, Keough’s attorney added “[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it.”