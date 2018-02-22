Last week’s deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school led to a massive cry for change and protests until one came. President Trump joined the conversation by hosting a listening session on Wednesday with survivors and parents of victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.





“Some of your suggestions, I’ve heard some of them. We’re going to do something about this horrible situation that’s going on,” he told his guests. “I want to listen. And then after I listen, we’re going to get things done.”

On Thursday morning, Joe Scarborough of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” gave credit to the president for his actions.

“Yesterday was a remarkable day, I think, regardless of whatever side you were on,” he began.

He went on to say, “I haven’t said this very often since the president was sworn in, but thank you, Mr. President, for what you did yesterday.”

Scarborough praised the president’s open dialogue even if he didn’t agree with some of the measures the president suggested implementing. He then compared the meeting to the CNN town hall that aired several hours later, saying that he was “torn” by the behavior exhibited by many in the audience.

The entirety of the listening session can be viewed below.

RELATED: Marco Rubio knew he had a tough crowd for CNN’s town hall on gun reform, but even he wasn’t ready for this