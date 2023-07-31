House Republicans Will Disclose New Biden Family Foreign Bank Records During Devon Archer Hearing

Media outlets are now reporting that member of the House Oversight Committee will today release new Biden family bank records from foreign nations. Those nations include Russia, Ukraine, and Kazahkstan.

Fox News is reporting that these records will be revealed today during a hearing with Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer. Archer was intimidated by federal authorities over the weekend ahead of his highly anticipated testimony.

Chad Pergram of Fox News reported this morning to Fox viewers, “We are told there are new bank records to review today. They are from Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. FOX also has text messages from Archer and Hunter Biden. Hunter tells Archer they will, quote, “Have the last laugh.” The committee says it will release a transcript of the interview in three or four days.

Republican Oversight members have told me Archer will be asked about then Vice President Biden being on phone calls and at dinners with Hunter’s foreign business partners. Former assistant U.S. Attorney.”

As Archer has been a staple of the Biden family business for many years now, his testimony is set to be a massive bombshell. It will be extremely interesting to read the transcripts.

The hearing with Archer today will be behind closed doors, and we will update you on the information as soon as it is available. Make sure to follow Rare for all the latest on the Biden Administration!