The drag show was held in Watertown Wisconsin, where a group of Christians gathered to read aloud scripture in protest. What happened next was rather unfortunate.

Videos by Rare

As one would assume, the drag show featured grown men, dressed up as scantily clad women. These drag queens were dancing, jiggling, and obscenely exposing themselves around their audience. The scene’s depravity only deepened when the audience arrived, consisting largely of young children.

While it is state law in Wisconsin that “a minor viewing or listening to sexual activity,” is prohibited, as reported by Voz, it does not take a legal expert to determine the absurdity of such a display in front of children. On the other side of the fence, in a public area, Christians gathered to pray, read scripture and peacefully protest the perverting of children.

Wisconsin Police Arrest Christians Protesting Drag Show For Children

🚨Christian teen arrested as he was reading aloud Bible passages at an all ages Drag Queen Dance Party & Drag Storytime Hour in Watertown, WI.



Meanwhile, men in female costumes danced provocatively for children and creeps in masks pretending to be N-zis brandished weapons and… pic.twitter.com/V8lgqUdNEg — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) August 2, 2023

To the surprise of many who viewed the footage, the ones arrested were not the ones breaking the law. The city officials ordered the protestors to be arrested. The Watertown police surrounded the Christians and approached the man reading aloud: “… but through love, serve one another…” as he continued, an officer walked up behind him. The man identified as Marcus Schroeder continued to quote the Bible saying: “…even in this, you shall love your neighbor as yourself.” With that the officers grabbed him.

One officer snatched the microphone from his hand mid sentence and they began to cuff Marcus. The recorder of the video, Jason Storms shared: “The police, per orders from city leaders, arrested several young people. Three were arrested earlier in the day while inside the park praying and talking to attendees, and then released with warnings.” Making the point crystal clear, Jason added: “It was open to the public, thus the public’s right to free speech carries with them. One was arrested later in the day for preaching on the public sidewalk outside the venue and is being charged with unlawful use of sound amplification and resisting arrest.” Interesting how free speech in this case is only free for those who fit the agenda. Seems to be a blatant violation of the First Amendment.