Bud Light An Official Sponsor Of Pride Parades

Pride parades filled the streets of many cities this past weekend including New York City, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis, Toronto, and more. One of their sponsors? None other than Bud Light.

This is of course after Bud Light took a 30% decline in value.

In New York City this past Friday drag queens were out by the thousands chanting: “We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re coming for your children!”

In Seattle Washington, the mayor Bruce Harrell, marched in the parade saying: “Our diversity makes us stronger, which is why we must send a clear message to our LGBTQIA+ community today and every day: we see you, we support you, and you belong here.” This parade included nude adult men riding bikes past children.

Bud Light Refuses To Take Hint As They Support Pride Parades

Bud Light served as official sponsor at Toronto Pride parade https://t.co/16Nrs0W08I pic.twitter.com/5R2Xvi1vW7 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 26, 2023

In Toronto, Bud Light showed their unbending support of the pride community. They had an official Bud Light float that attended the parade. What is worse for Bud Light is that it has come to light their financial support of the pride parades. As it turns out, Bud Light gives $100,000 per the New York Post to support these pride events which are labeled “family friendly.

Brendan Whitworth, Anheuser-Busch CEO said in April: “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer. My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.”

In the attempt to bring people together, Bud Light has brought young children and elderly naked folks together in the same event, and divided the rest of us. What Mr Brendan missed in his list of founding American values was: faith. Faith in something greater than beer, politics, and self is what ties our freedom, hard work, and respect together. That faith is what will keep this country running, even after companies like Bud Light are far gone.