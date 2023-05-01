Biden At White House Correspondents Dinner: “It’s Over For Tucker Carlson!” (Video)

President Joe Biden laughed about Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News during his speech at the White House Correspondents dinner over the weekend.

The audience, comprised of the mainstream media and Washington D.C. elites, gasped when Biden said “It’s over for Tucker Carlson”.

We know that the White House was working with social media companies to censor information that they didn’t like because of the Twitter files… Did the White House have anything to do with Tucker’s departure?

Biden can be quoted as saying…

We have a lot to be proud of… vaccinated the nation.. transformed the economy… and its over for Tucker Carlson…

See video of that moment below…

Yes you have been instrumental in poisoning the nation and destroying the economy but it’s not over for Tucker C#tuckercarlson

pic.twitter.com/fyoejTsUPC — Hatz (@hatzakraka) April 30, 2023

Biden made jokes about not talking to the press and walking away during crises. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office — I'll talk for ten minutes, take zero questions, and cheerfully walk away." pic.twitter.com/KCwT1Q0d7r — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 30, 2023

We showed the video this morning of Biden claiming that he brought back ‘wrongfully detainees’ from a non-existent country called ‘Iranda’. See a clip of that embarrassing moment below…

Biden says he brought home "wrongfully detainees" from "Iranda" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aK5oYun2me — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 30, 2023

This President seems to think that it’s hilarious that the economy is in a worse position than it has been in since the 1970s. He seems to think that it’s funny that multiple banks have failed under his watch.

Remember, Biden was President during the collapse of Afghanistan. His Administration allowed a suicide bomber to kill nearly 200 civilians and 13 U.S. Servicemembers.

Biden can joke all he wants. Under his watch, Americans are dying and suffering. The disgusting bureaucratic political class that laughed at Biden’s remarks only showed how disconnected from reality they have become.

They showed themselves to be nothing other than lapdogs for the Democrat political class. A Party that is bankrupting America one day at a time.