Biden Randomly Salutes Crowd, Shuffles Off Stage At Truman Civil Rights Symposium (Video)

It was an extremely rough night for President Joe Biden last night as he attempted to deliver a speech at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium. We covered several instances of that speech last night in a now viral post.

Biden begins to scream gibberish, seeming to lose his composure several times during the speech. See a clip of Biden saying ‘grating force’ instead of ‘fighting force’ below…

BIDEN: "We have and always will have the strongest, toughest grating force, fighting force…" pic.twitter.com/uvcMDJ1CRr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

Biden then said ‘fighting fice’, becoming agitated and beginning to scream. Biden can be quoted as saying, “I might add, the most diverse fighting fice!— force in the history of the world!”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "…and, I might add, the most diverse fighting fice!— force in the history of the world!" pic.twitter.com/HYzpPP2pqw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

When Biden departed from the podium, he strangely walked to the edge of the stage and saluted the audience. Keep in mind, Biden rarely salutes our Military men and women, why does he salute this crowd?

He then lumbers off of the stage, seemingly struggling to walk. What is wrong with this President? Why do those around him refuse to acknowledge his physical and mental decline? See a clip of Biden’s strange exit below…

Biden salutes the crowd, then lumbers off the stage pic.twitter.com/934aLnp7dH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

Does anybody seriously think that this man is capable of executing the duties of the Office of President of the United States?

I surely don’t!