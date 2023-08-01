DeSantis Presidential Campaign Hits New Low

Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis isn’t doing too well in the Republican primary polls. RealClear Politics shows DeSantis is only polling at 18.4% support among likely Republican voters, less than half of the 52.4% support former president Donald Trump is getting.

Videos by Rare

As expected, this lack of support among the Republican electorate is being reflected in the number of delegates DeSantis is carrying. The website Race To The WH works on a model that predicts which candidate will carry each state were a party to hold its primary tomorrow. And it doesn’t look good for DeSantis.

Any Republican candidate expecting to win their party’s nomination for president will need to carry an estimated 1,234 state delegates of the expected 2,467 total delegates who will cast their votes at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The bad news for DeSantis is that Trump is already expected to carry 2,149 of these delegates, placing him 915 votes above the winning threshold. The even worse news is DeSantis has been falling in his delegate count, down from 1,446 in December 2022 to only 231 now.

The Washington Post reported on DeSantis’ recent struggle…

On his first day back on the trail after shaking up his presidential campaign, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a question here from a voter who, like many of the attendees at his Iowa events, said she was still deciding whom to support. “Could you just, without putting anybody else down really, tell me two or three things about you that would make me want to choose you over, I think, a really good list of Republican candidates?” the voter, Kathy Kooiker, said. First, DeSantis offered his “blue-collar” background, working minimum-wage jobs and serving in the military. Second, he pointed to his “record of accomplishment in office,” rattling off legislation to expand school choice, ban abortion, protect gun rights and limit socially responsible investing. https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/07/28/desantis-campaign-reboot-iowa/