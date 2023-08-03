Full Bombshell Transcript Of Hunter Biden Business Partner Devon Archer’s Testimony Released

The House Oversight Committee has released the entire transcript of Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer’s recent testimony to the committee.

This comes after Representative Dan Goldman was caught lying to the press about statements made during the testimony. We covered that lie from Goldman here.

Democrats then demanded that House Oversight Chairman James Comer release the transcript of Archer’s testimony, to which Comer obliged. That full transcript is available below…

Devon Archer Transcript by Washington Examiner

Archer can be quoted as saying about Burisma, the energy company in which Hunter Biden was working for in Ukraine, “Well, I think there was — there are particular, you know, objectives that Burisma was trying to accomplish. And a lot of it’s about opening doors, you know, globally in D.C. And I think that, you know, that was the, you know — and then obviously having those doors opened, you know, sent the right signals, you know, for Burisma to, you know, carry on its business and be successful.”

Do Hunter Biden’s “business deals” have anything to do with US involvement in the war in Ukraine? It’s a question worth asking.

At one point, Archer was asked, “You aren’t talking about Dr. Jill or anybody else. You’re talking about Joe Biden. Is that fair to say?”

Archer responded, saying, “Yeah, that’s fair to say…Obviously, that brought the most value to the brand…It was Hunter Biden and him,” Archer said. “We would discuss having, you know, an understanding of D.C. and that was a differentiating component of us being able to raise capital.”

The House Oversight Committee has proven their commitment to transparency, while Congressional Democrats have once again been caught lying to further their own twisted political agenda.