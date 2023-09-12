Democrat New Mexico Governor Bans Guns For 30 Days, Sparking Outrage

The Democrat Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, announced a 30 day gun ban for Albuquerque, the state’s largest city.

This complete ban of firearm carry, open along with concealed carry, came as a reaction to the shooting of an 11 year old earlier this month, a five year old in August, and a 13 year old in July. The tragic events are what led to Governor Michelle’s decision.

A Wrong Turn In Albuquerque – New Mexico Governor Bans Guns For 30 Days

Today I issued a 30-day ban on the open & concealed carrying of guns in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. Gun violence is killing between 2 and 3 children every month in NM – every single one of these deaths is unconscionable and they must stop. https://t.co/KJdXUMBVaG — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 9, 2023

Governor Michelle claimed: “When New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game — when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn — something is very wrong,” as reported by Fox.

The ban on firearms includes the suspension of all guns for anyone other than police or licensed security guards. It turns out that if you were to violate the order set forth by the New Mexico Governor, you would be subject to a $5000 fine.

Furthermore, the order is to be enforced by the state police. Without having to do much analyzing here, one can deduce the issue quite simply.

The Democrat governor decided to leverage the tragic events of the loss of children to stray gunfire, in order to enforce the stripping away of citizen’s weapons. Then, using the police who have weapons to enforce her order. This has the markings of an authoritarian government written all over it.

Surely such an order is unconstitutional? Yes, it is, but Governor Michelle admittedly does not care.