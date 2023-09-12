House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Launches Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into President Joe Biden

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden today, directing House committees to take the ‘logical facts and answers for the American public.’

This move falls short of what most Republicans wanted, as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy could have easily brought an impeachment vote to the House floor without this ‘inquiry.’

We HAVE the evidence, courtesy of the House Oversight Committee’s long, arduous, and revealing investigation into the Biden family. No further evidence is needed. Bring the vote.

See McCarthy making this announcement below…

NOW – Speaker of the U.S. House Kevin McCarthy announces a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/SfuKltLnpM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 12, 2023

Investigative reporter Laura Loomer stated today that Speaker McCarthy only launched this ‘formal impeachment inquiry’ into President Joe Biden because of pressure from other Congressional Republicans who were planning to bring a vote to the floor to vacate the Speaker’s chair.

BREAKING: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy @SpeakerMcCarthy just directed House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.



“We are committed to getting answers for the American public, and we will go wherever the evidence takes us”.



McCarthy did this today… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 12, 2023

While this move is a step in the right direction, it is rather pathetic that Kevin McCarthy had to quite literally be forced to launch this inquiry. House Republicans should vote to vacate the Speaker’s chair. Kevin McCarthy has been a complete disaster.