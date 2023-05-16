Three Civilians Killed, Two Officers Injured in New Mexico Shooting

Police in Farmington, New Mexico say a gunman killed at least three civilians and injured two officers during a shooting rampage in the city on Monday.

The suspect confronted officers who arrived at the scene and was also killed as a result, police said, via KOAT. Police added they do not believe there is a second suspect.

The officers who were injured were employed by the Farmington Police Department and New Mexico State Police, KOAT added. They are being treated at a local hospital.

Area schools were placed on lockdown as the incident took place, though those lockdowns have since been lifted, per KOAT.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham released a statement on the tragedy.

“I am receiving frequent updates on the situation in Farmington as it evolves. I am grateful to law enforcement for their quick response and that there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to public safety,” the statement read. “I have directed the state to provide whatever support the city and county need as they conduct a thorough investigation and as the community begins to heal.

“I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy.

“Although details continue to emerge about this incident, this serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day. This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible.”

The investigation is ongoing, as multiple civilians were shot in the incident, per KOB 4.