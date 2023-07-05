Biden Screams At NEA Speech: “Arming Teachers Is Not The Answer!” (Video)

We have covered many moments from Biden’s speech for the National Education Association yesterday. At one point during the speech, Biden forgot the details of a story he was attempting to tell.

He began to speak about the important educators in his life, stating that a college professor was the one that encouraged him to run for public office. During that story, Biden attempted to quote Plato, claiming that the professor used toe quote to urge him to run.

Biden couldn’t remember the quote, stating, “I’m trying to remember what the hell Plato said.” See a clip of that moment below…

At another point in his speech, Biden rambled about gun control. In an attempt to sully Republican attempts to make schools safer by allowing teachers to carry firearms, and training them to use the firearms in case of an emergency, Biden exclaimed “ARMING TEACHERS IS NOT THE ANSWER!”

Why would allowing trained professionals to protect our children in school be a non-answer? If anything, it’s simple common sense. See a clip of Biden shouting below…

Biden’s answer, instead, is an absurd and unconstitutional ban on many weapons and magazines. Of course, this action only places more power in the hands of the government, and would not achieve anything towards gun violence in the United States.

Behind every Democrat talking point lies a secret agenda of furthering government’s power over the individual.