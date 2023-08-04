Trump After Indictment: “If You Go After Me, I’m Coming After You!”

Former President Donald Trump made a Truth Social post today in relation to the news of his third indictment this week. Trump pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all charges in the indictment in Washington D.C. yesterday during his arraignment.

Speaking to reporters in Washington D.C. yesterday, Trump can be quoted as saying, “It’s a very sad day for America…it was also very sad driving through D.C. and seeing the filth and decay…this is not the place that I left. This is the Political Persecution of an opponent. We can’t let this happen in America…”

See a clip of that statement below…

“It’s a very sad day for America…it was also very sad driving through D.C. and seeing the filth and decay…this is not the place that I left. This is the Political Persecution of an opponent. We can’t let this happen in America…” -President Trump pic.twitter.com/1zYOAUTsZu — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) August 3, 2023

On his Truth feed today, Trump stated, “Isn’t is TERRIBLE that a Political Opponent can haphazardly charge you with FAKE crimes in the middle of your campaign in order to interfere with your time & message, and there is nothing you can do to stop this travesty of “justice.” They had 2.5 years to file, long before the campaign started. Another Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Should not be allowed to happen!”

Trump also stated on his feed this afternoon, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”

Earlier in the day, Trump sent out a message that read, “Every one of these many Fake Charges filed against me by the Corrupt Biden DOJ could have been filed 2.5 years ago, but they waited and waited until I became dominant in the Polls, and then they filed them all, including locals, right in the middle of my Campaign. They want anybody but “TRUMP.” Not fair and perhaps, not legal. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!”