Adored Comedic Actress Dies At 91

After many years of her famous comedic acting, Jean Boht passed away at age 91 on Tuesday, September 12th.

Videos by Rare

As reported by Metro, Jean Boht’s family shared a statement saying: “It is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce that Jean Boht passed away yesterday, Tuesday September 12,” adding: “Jean had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned.”

Looking back on the inspiring life of Jean Boht, it is vital to recall her role in the popular sitcom called Bread. In the 1980’s sitcom, Jean Boht played the role of Nellie Boswell. Bread is a British sitcom that gives the perspective of a working class family who fight the battle of unemployment in Liverpool.

Actress From Bread Sitcom, Jean Boht, Dies Age 91

JEAN BOHT (1932-2023)

It is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce that Jean Boht passed away yesterday Tuesday 12 September. Jean had been battling Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned. pic.twitter.com/ytNC0PFTOT — Carl Davis (@CarlDavisMusic) September 13, 2023

The show pulled in roughly 20 million views and earned Jean Boht the British Comedy Award for best TV comedy actress. Although this was her most memorable performance, Jean played many other roles including shows like Last of the Summer Wine, and This Is Your Life in the 1989 season.

Outside of her acting career, Jean Boht was married to Carl Davis who she met in 1970. Carl Davis, who passed away in august age 86, was the composer for the Pride and Prejudice TV series.

In light of Jean’s passing and her family’s willingness to be open with the public, Director of Clinical Services at Dementia UK, Paul Edwards shared: “By discussing Jean’s experiences publicly, her family will help raise awareness for dementia and Alzheimer’s, encouraging them to seek the support they need for this condition. We are grateful for their honesty and hope they are receiving the support they need at this difficult time.”

Our prayers and best wishes go out to Jean’s family during this hard time, after losing such a talented and lovable individual.

Read More: Legendary Singer Dead At 80