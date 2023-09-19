Paul Woseen, famous for being the starting The Screaming Jets and performing as the bassist, has passed away at age 56.

The Screaming Jets band was started in 1989 before the band members went their separate ways in 2007. The Australian group was started by Paul Woseen, and originally included: Brad Heaney, Dave Gleeson, Richard Lara, and Grant Walmsley.

According to the US Sun, the current band members include: Dave Gleeson, Jimi Hocking, Scott Kingman and Cam McGlinchey.

Legendary Musician Dead Age 56

RIP Paul Woseen. You will be sadly missed. pic.twitter.com/uYcZAVJYWG — Silver Tiger Media (@STMsilvertiger) September 15, 2023

The Screaming Jets are most famous for three of their albums that landed in the top five for the Australian ARIA Charts. These three albums were “All for One” in 1991, “Tear of Thought” in 1992, and “The Screaming Jets” in 1995.

The Screaming Jets are currently set to travel on a four month tour beginning in November, despite the loss of their beloved bassist.

As reported by Metro, Paul’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. Though the cause of death is still unclear, Paul Woseen’s bandmates shared: “It is with broken hearts that we tell you our beloved brother in rock Paul Woseen has passed away today. We are shattered, dealing with the loss of Paully. was a brilliant, shining light in all our lives.”

The band members also added: “Our hearts are with Paully’s family, and we ask that you respect our need for privacy at this time.” The rock legend will be missed.

