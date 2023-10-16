Actress Piper Laurie was beloved by many, as she took on numerous roles during her acting career that started in the 1950’s.

Piper Laurie was born in Detroit in 1932. Piper’s original name was Rosetta Jacobs, but she changed her name when she picked up her first acting gig with Universal Studios in 1949. After signing onto a contract with Universal Studios as a senior in high school, Piper would go on to act in several unmemorable films.

Seeking to take her career to the next level, Piper managed to negotiate her way out of the Universal contract and traveled up to New York where she began her famous roles on the new trend – live tv.

Remembering The Beloved Piper Laurie

This was a particularly painful announcement to read. Rosie (Piper Laurie) was a seminal figure in my career and one of the finest people I have ever met. We first worked together in a summer theatre troupe in Nantucket and I was starstruck. The Hustler is to this day one of my…

As reported by Breitbart, Piper Laurie would go on to be an impressive three time Oscar nominee. On top of that, Piper was an Emmy award winner.

In the early 1950’s Piper had roles in Has Anybody Seen My Gal, The Mississippi Gambler, and Johnny Dark. By 1958, Piper held her first Emmy nomination for her role in Studio One by CBS. It was not long before she won the Emmy award for acting in Days of Wine and Roses, that same year.

Among Piper’s plethora of roles, she is arguably most famous for acting in Carrie, Twin Peaks, and The Hustler. With all of that acting going on she still made time to settle down and start a family with Joseph Morgenstern.

Unfortunately though, she passed away due to a series of illnesses she struggled with as a 91 year old, according to her representative, Marion Rosenberg. Marion told EW that Piper was: “One of the most remarkable and versatile actresses of her day, a brilliant and creative mind, and a glorious human being.”

